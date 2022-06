The Yankees have opened up their challenging section of the schedule with a bang, sweeping the Rays and taking the first two of three against the Blue Jays to further their division lead into the double-digits. A rematch with the Rays and a meeting with the Astros remains, but the way things are going for the Yanks anything less than series wins in both of those matchups would be a disappointment. Should expectations continue to be met, this team is heading for historic comparisons.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO