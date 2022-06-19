ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad adopts balanced budget with city’s quality of life in mind

Cover picture for the articleCarlsbad CA— The city of Carlsbad will continue to invest in community priorities such as public safety, protecting the environmental protection and Carlsbad’s quality of life thanks to a balanced budget adopted by the City Council June 14. The $198.4 million fiscal year 2022-23 general fund operating...

