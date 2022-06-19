Privacy and the Press

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Stewart Baker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This bonus episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast is an interview with Amy Gajda, author of "Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy." Her book is an accessible history of the often obscure and sometimes "curlicued" interaction between the individual right to privacy and the public's (or at...

Voices: The Republican reaction to Greitens’ gun-toting ‘RINO hunting’ ad matters — a lot

The sleaziest political campaign ads typically come from a candidate’s opponent or an aligned Super PAC. Such ads usually walk a thin tightrope of truth in order to make their target seem less palatable to voters. In contrast, most ads where the candidate appears show them doing mundane tasks, talking about their work or walking somewhere with their family, to underline their supposed relatability.Apparently, Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his campaign team thought that was too boring. So they released a ridiculous and grotesque ad instead, with Greitens toting a shotgun and following a team of heavily armed...
Louis Brandeis
Alito's Leaked Abortion Opinion Misunderstands Unenumerated Rights

A leaked draft of a majority opinion published in May indicated that the Supreme Court would soon overturn two key precedents securing a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization says Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that first established a right to abortion, was "egregiously wrong from the start." He adds that Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed Roe's "central holding," had "perpetuated its errors."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Engadget

Lawmakers ask Google to stop steering people seeking abortion to anti-abortion sites

A group of Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin is urging Google to "crack down on manipulative search results" that lead people seeking abortions to anti-abortion clinics. In a letter addressed to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the lawmakers reference a study conducted by US nonprofit group Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The organization found that 1 in 10 Google search results for queries such as "abortion clinics near me" and "abortion pill" — specifically in states with trigger laws that would ban the procedure the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned — points to crisis pregnancy centers that oppose abortion instead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ground-Breaking Articles on Equity in the Federal Courts

The annual federal courts issue of the Notre Dame Law Review has just gone live, and it's on the equity powers of the federal courts. That is a super-timely question--see Whole Women's Health v. Jackson, e.g.--but it's also one that has staying power. Since Grupo Mexicano in 1999, the U.S. Supreme Court has averaged one major equity case each term. The ones through 2015 are discussed here, but the trend has not abated, and if anything it has accelerated in the last seven years. The Court's renewed interest in equity cuts across ideological lines, and some of the leading opinions have been written not only by more conservative justices but also by more liberal ones (e.g., Amara, by Justice Breyer; Petrella, by Justice Ginsburg; and Liu, by Justice Sotomayor).
CONGRESS & COURTS
No Recusal in Samantha Markle v. Meghan Markle

From Markle v. Markle, decided today by Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell (M.D. Fla.); seems quite correct to me (see here for the substantive issue in the case):. In this action, Samantha Markle sues Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, for defamation and injurious falsehood. She now seeks the undersigned's disqualification under 28 U.S.C. § 455(a)….
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Jan. 6 hearings use TV tricks to great effect even as critics call them show biz

Skeptics call the Congressional hearings on the January 6th siege of the U.S. Capitol show business. On Fox News, critics call them "show trials." Yet the House select committee investigating the attack is achieving something rare on Capitol Hill: Hearings that are surprisingly tangible, understandable, and substantive instead of the typical Congressional ping-pong match of clashes, arguments and even more arguments about whose turn it is to argue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
In The Listeners, Brian Hochman Details History of Eavesdropping

The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States, by Brian Hochman, Harvard University Press, 368 pages, $33.67. America's first wiretapping conviction happened in 1864. A stockbroker named D.C. Williams had been tapping a telegraph line in California to get corporate information, which he used for advantageous stock trades. The law he broke had been passed two years earlier, making California the first state to regulate wiretapping.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Published Article in TROLP: "Judicial Courage"

The Texas Review of Law & Politics published my new article, Judicial Courage. Here is the abstract. What is judicial courage? Supreme Court Justices often accuse their colleagues of lacking fortitude, but they seldom explain what this concept means. This Essay provides a brief discourse about judicial courage. Part I considers how Justices on the Supreme Court have used this virtue—both to praise and to criticize. Part II attempts to define judicial courage. Part III applies these principles to decisions of the lower courts.
TEXAS STATE
Senators Want To Control Google Search Results About Abortion

Democrats ask Google to "limit the appearance" of anti-abortion clinic results. It would be good if people searching Google for information on abortion were presented with the most relevant and scientifically rigorous information, just as it would be good if Google results didn't tell someone with a leg cramp that he might be dying of some rare disease. But for this to happen, tech company employees would have to be both perfect arbiters of the truth and also able to personally vet heaps and heaps of websites. Since that is impossible, we settle for a system where Google serves up an array of web links and lets individuals take from this content what they will.
LAW
Sotomayor vs. Roberts on Religion, Schools, and the First Amendment

The First Amendment prohibits the government from "respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." In her dissent yesterday in the school choice case Carson v. Makin, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused Chief Justice John Roberts of tipping the scales overwhelmingly and unfairly in favor of the Free Exercise Clause. "This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build," she declared.
MAINE STATE
As the ACLU Recedes From Its Core Mission, FIRE Expands To Fill the Void

Because of the social media circus surrounding the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial, it was easy to overlook one of the principal—yet least likely—actors in the courtroom drama: the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which ghostwrote and placed the 2018 Washington Post op-ed by Heard about surviving domestic abuse that was the basis of the trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boycotts Aren't Protected Speech, Rules Appeals Court

Boycotts aren't protected speech, says federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit has upheld an Arkansas law saying public contractors can't boycott Israel. The decision is a dangerous incursion on free speech. This isn't a case where a private employer is making staff take a pro-Israel...
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

CNN has smallest weekday audience among advertiser-coveted demo in 22 years

CNN had its smallest audience in 22 years on Friday among the demographic most coveted by advertisers as the network continued its ongoing struggle to attract viewers. CNN averaged only 56,000 viewers between ages 25-54 on June 17. The last time CNN had a smaller turnout among the critical category was July 10, 2000.
TV & VIDEOS
