ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

First probable case of Monkeypox detected in Indiana

By Zeke Torres
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release sent by the Indiana Department of Health, State health officials announced on Saturday that the first probable case of Monkeypox in Indiana in 2022 has been identified. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Holcomb calls July 6 special session for $225 payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices. The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special...
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

From the Farm: Corn and heat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Rolled corn leaves indicate the heat is taking a toll, says Illinois crop physiologist Connor Sible. “Stu, that is something a lot of people are seeing as they drive down the road and they see the corn rolling,” Sible said. “What we are seeing in our research trials, there are a lot of variables at play as to how much is it rolling and how much is it being affected by that heat. Some of the things we see in our earlier planted crops, in our fields that went in before May 15th, they are bigger plants, bigger plants have a bigger water demand, they are bigger for heat interception, sunlight interception, so they may be taking it a little harder than some of the later planted fields. I am seeing them roll earlier in the day. Some of the later planted stuff that went in after May 15th smaller plants, not using as much water, they are doing a little better in handling the heat and they are not rolling until the late afternoon. And so a lot of variability in when we planted and what stage that crop is at as to how much that heat is going to have an effect.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wibqam.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo join Indiana State Fair free concert lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hitting Hoosiers with their best shot!. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have been announced as the final addition to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers for this summer’s Indiana State Fair. The duo joins previously announced acts Travis Tritt, Chaka Khan,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy