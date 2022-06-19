First probable case of Monkeypox detected in Indiana

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Rolled corn leaves indicate the heat is taking a toll, says Illinois crop physiologist Connor Sible. “Stu, that is something a lot of people are seeing as they drive down the road and they see the corn rolling,” Sible said. “What we are seeing in our research trials, there are a lot of variables at play as to how much is it rolling and how much is it being affected by that heat. Some of the things we see in our earlier planted crops, in our fields that went in before May 15th, they are bigger plants, bigger plants have a bigger water demand, they are bigger for heat interception, sunlight interception, so they may be taking it a little harder than some of the later planted fields. I am seeing them roll earlier in the day. Some of the later planted stuff that went in after May 15th smaller plants, not using as much water, they are doing a little better in handling the heat and they are not rolling until the late afternoon. And so a lot of variability in when we planted and what stage that crop is at as to how much that heat is going to have an effect.”

