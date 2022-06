Oceanside CA— An Oceanside runner is among the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes’ 2022 sports ambassadors, the organization announced June 14. The five runners selected for the USABA Endurance Sport Ambassador Team are Vietnam War veteran Ramiro Contreras of Oceanside, Paralympic triathlete Kyle Coon of Carbondale, Colorado, reigning USABA Marathon National Champion Alison Lynch of New York, multi-sport athlete and 2019 Parapan American Games qualifier Jasmine Murrell of Plainfield, New Jersey, and Persian Gulf War veteran and indoor rowing world record holder Rob Sanchas Warren, Rhode Island.

