KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting a woman in July 2020. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Glenn Darren Rucker will spend 20 years in prison for the death of Sharon Heifner-Douglas. Rucker was charged and convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Both charges carry a 20 year sentence. The judge ruled the sentences will run concurrently.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO