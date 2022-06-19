ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Rihanna ‘Cherishes’ A$AP Rocky Even More After Seeing Him Become A Dad

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j80a5_0gFH71jj00
Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rihanna, 34, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 33, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 13. Before Father’s Day, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife that the pair’s relationship has been stronger than ever following the birth of their son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rkrF_0gFH71jj00
Rihanna with ASAP Rocky (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now. Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can,” they continued.

When it comes to introducing their newborn into the public eye, the hitmakers have decided to take things as slow as possible. “They are planning on having friends and family over for Father’s Day but they don’t plan on taking the baby out in public just yet. It’s not that he’s not old enough, but they don’t want to risk things with paparazzi so they’ve been laying low. Rihanna has a few gifts planned for Rocky but nothing too over the top. They’re still adjusting to their new normal and taking things with as much ease as possible,” the source explained.

Two other sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that A$AP Rocky has been a tremendous support system to the baby after Rihanna gave birth, even offering to change diapers. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being close friends for several years. They announced their exciting pregnancy news in January of 2021 with a fashionable photoshoot in New York City.

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jhené Aiko Spotted At Whole Foods With Big Sean Looking 'Very Pregnant'

There was a time when Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had called it quits on their romance. But evidently, they managed to work out their issues and have been seemingly going strong over at least the past year. Now, it looks like their relationship is going to be solidified in some capacity for the rest of their lives.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
PopSugar

A$AP Rocky Seen For the First Time Since Welcoming Son With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is officially a dad! On Tuesday, the 33-year-old rapper was spotted out for the first time at a studio in Los Angeles after recently welcoming his first child with Rihanna. Rocky appeared to be in good spirits as he stopped to pose for the cameras and show off his Diana Ross T-shirt and matching sherpa jacket and boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#New York City
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Are Keeping Their Son’s Name a ‘Secret’ & if They’re Already Trying For Baby No. 2

Click here to read the full article. After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be holding onto that answer for quite a while. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” The rapper and the “Umbrella” singer are also trying to extend their family. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy