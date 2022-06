Summer break can be hard on a parent’s wallet, especially when you’re trying to figure out a way to keep the kids entertained and off devices. Here are 10 totally free things to do in Huntsville that won’t break the bank! I suggest bookmarking it for easy access when you need it most. You can also get free event ideas every day of every week inside our Event Calendar as well as our 2022 Summer Activity Guide for Families!

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO