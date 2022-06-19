ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

First probable case of monkeypox identified in Indiana

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) — State health officials confirmed Saturday evening the first probable case of monkeypox has made its way into the Hoosier State.

Officials state initial testing was completed at the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) Laboratories today. As of now, the CDC’s confirmatory testing remains pending.

Preliminary investigation and an initial positive test led state health officials to believe the unnamed patient has the probable monkeypox infection. According to IDOH, the patient is staying isolated while health officials work to name people the patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact. Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”

Health officials warn that person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

According to state health officials, symptoms of monkeypox typically start with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about 5 to 21 days after exposure. Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after noticing fever, the patient develops a rash, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Some people may only develop the rash. The monkeypox illness typically only lasts for two to four weeks. People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

You can visit the CDC’s website for more information on the monkeypox outbreak.

