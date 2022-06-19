ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Staying hot with another round of PM storms Sunday

Rain ends overnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Lows Sunday will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Bay Area and mid 70s north and inland. Highs will rise into the mid 90s as humidity makes it feels like 105 degrees or higher. Scattered showers and storms will arrive early Sunday afternoon and stick around through the evening before drying out after sunset.

Monday features afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s before a weak frontal boundary pushes through Tuesday. That means its going to be very dry and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances increase later next week.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

