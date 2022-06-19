ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

1 dead after tree falls on vehicle at Biltmore Estate

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An adult died after a tree fell and hit a vehicle Friday afternoon at Biltmore Estate, Biltmore Estate officials said.

According to officials, during a weather event with strong winds, a tree fell across a road at the estate entrance and hit a guest vehicle. Three adults and one child were in the car and were transported to Mission Hospital.

Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire Department and Biltmore onsite teams responded to the incident, officials said. One adult died from their injuries.

Biltmore released the following statement:

This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time.

Biltmore Estate

An investigation is underway.

NYC firefighter, father of 2 killed by tree limb at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A New York City firefighter was killed when a tree limb fell onto the vehicle he was driving at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, officials said. The limb fell across a road Friday at the entrance to the estate amid high winds and struck a guest’s vehicle, Biltmore spokesperson Marissa […]
