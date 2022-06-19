Central Ohio communities celebrate Juneteenth with a focus on education and history
By Rodney Dunigan
WSYX ABC6
4 days ago
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A special Juneteenth celebration was held Saturday in Reynoldsburg that brought the community together for a living history lesson. It was a day of celebration, education, and fun. The city hosted...
DELAWARE -- Dave Ganim and his brother grew up playing racquetball. His father was a state champion tennis player so his new Pickle Shack in Delaware is a natural progression. His Delaware location is the first of two outlets for Pickleball enthusiasts.Ganim hosted three former pro athletes who have become avid pickleballers including former major league pitcher Kent Mercker, Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and former Blue Jacket Fredrik Modin.Mercker has become a devoted player after learning how addicting the game can be. "I played one day with a older women and a 60 year old man who was wearing two knee braces and found myself down eight nothing and said what is happenging," Mercker told ABC-6. He's improved consistently since then.Kekalainen and Modin enjoy the aerobic benefit and the competitive nature of the game played on a scaled down tennis court with a paddle and a wiffleball. "If you don't get enough workout try singles, it's more challenging than tennis," said Kekalainen.Colleen D'Angelo is a teaching pro in Dublin and said, "It's easy to learn but tough to master."Ganim will host a grand opening Saturday at his facility on Highway 42 from 10 am to 5 pm with a host of activities.
