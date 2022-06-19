ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Louisiana man gets traffic ticket for not having dog buckled up

By Rodricka Taylor
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5Ck9_0gFH5yMP00

WASHINGTON, La. ( KLFY ) – A St. Landry Parish man is speaking out and filing a lawsuit after getting a ticket but what’s so bazaar is the ticket was for his dog not wearing a seat belt.

Eric Champagne first took to Facebook about his complaint about a Washington Police Officer named Anthony Veal. He stated the following, “I made sure he knew I would see him in court and that it would be a cold day in hell before they see a dollar from me over that!”

The question Champagne keeps asking is, “How can that be a law that your dog is buckled in? Where does it say that the dog needs a seatbelt?”

He said he was in the Family Dollar store to get some things and heard his name being called an a walkie talkie from the police officer. The officer said someone reported Champagne was swerving on the Grand Prairie Hwy.

“Kind of confused, and I went to look at the ticket when he gave it to me, and it said careless operations and no seatbelt for your dog. So I was like, what’s going on?” he said. “I never heard of it being a law that your dog has to have a seatbelt and I guess according to him not only is it a law but he doesn’t even have to see it to ticket me for it as long as a civilian said happen he has to take their word for it.”

Champagne explained he had his dog with a seatbelt in the car but the office did not listen. “I get laughed at for having a dog seatbelt. You know you spoiled your dog too much. I didn’t think that wasn’t a common law. If that was a law, you see it a lot more often,” he said.

“No kind of seat belt for a dog would prevent them from getting hurt in an event of a wreck because the seatbelt for a human goes against their whole body. This dog seatbelt everyone I’ve seen hooks up to their collar or hornet. You’re still going to have injuries.”

Officer Anthony Veal who Champagne said is a Black male said, “the way police is in this day and age it’s not a race issue it’s a power issue in my opinion and I’m scared of what’s going to happen to me.”

He adds he at first did not want to say anything because he was scared he would have been thrown in jail and his dog French Bulldog Rebel would have been sent to the dog pound.

Upset with the citation Champagne is planning on filing a lawsuit on Monday. He adds the nonsense ticketing has other residents scared.

“Definitely not going to try to get seen about behind closed doors. I want it to go all the way because it’s getting to the point where my family, friends, and even the residents out here in Grand Prairie who want to be part of Washington town; gas being so high like it is we’re going way out the way to avoid the nonsense out there.”

He said he hopes his story can bring change within the department where there is supervision and knowledge of the law.

“These ain’t no $50, $60 tickets. These are $300, $400 tickets we’re talking about,” he said. “I hope that other people who received nonsense tickets like this can come forward and say that they did it, and maybe they can put a stop to this.”

News 10 reached out to the police chief Latoya Trent and she had no comments at the moment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
K945

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Pound#Traffic Ticket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

Counties in Florida with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
FLORIDA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
K945

Body of City Marshal Caldwell Recovered in Florida

The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy