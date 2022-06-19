ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorchfest took place for the first time in...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

Red Cross expecting 21% decline in blood donation this Independence Day

MEDFORD, Ore-- With summer officially beginning, more and more people across Oregon are making summer plans, especially with several holidays right around the corner. But as more people begin to travel to their summer destinations, the American Red Cross wants to remind communities that patients are counting on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

COVID-19 vaccine for youth

COVID-19 vaccine for youth now available in Jackson County, Oregon. Two vaccines have been authorized--Pfizer which is 1/10 of the adult dose and it comes in 3 doses. and Moderna which is a quarter and is only two doses. Jackson County Public Health's Medical Director Doctor Leona O'Keefe said that vaccines started arriving yesterday.
ijpr.org

Beloved Myrtle Point library director fired

Near the Southern Oregon Coast, Myrtle Point’s small library weathered the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidance of Director Lou Allen. But on June 1st, Allen, who uses they/them pronouns, was surprised to find they were being fired over a paperwork dispute. They’ve been dealing with symptoms from long COVID the past few months and had difficulties getting paperwork signed by doctors. Allen has had to travel up to Portland frequently to receive care.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Summer meal programs underway for local students

Now that summer is in full swing for local students, many school districts have started their summer meal programs. To find the summer meal closest to your location, visit the Oregon Department of Education’s Summer Meals Map webpage. Something new this summer is that meals will need to be...
BROOKINGS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Juneteenth Celebration in Ashland 6/18/2022

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Jackson Co. has COVID-19 vaccine for children young as six months

MEDFORD, Ore. -- As summer activities open for younger children, this summer they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Jackson County Public Health's medical director says new smaller vaccine doses are arriving for those children. Dr. Leona O'Keefe says they started arriving Monday. They are intended for children from six months...
KDRV

KCC welder is a finalist for Invent Oregon competition

MEDFORD, Ore. -- On Friday, three teams will be competing in the Invent Oregon competition at RCC in Grants Pass. "Invent Oregon" is a college-level competition for students with ideas for inventions. Students from Southern Oregon University, Oregon Institute of Technology and Klamath Community College are competing. They'll share their...
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Music Festival#Pandemic
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Local law agencies participate in active shooter training

Medford - This week Medford SWAT is hosting their active threat training for Medford’s police department along with other agencies. Practicing potential scenarios for active shooters in schools and businesses. In light of recent shootings in our county, local law agencies are constantly learning the latest tactics when it...
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MOTOR OFFICER/HOMELESS LIAISON JOSH CHAVEZ HONORED

Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. The award was given during a special lunch event at RPD on May 27th. At the same time, Police Chief Gary...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
ijpr.org

Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores the Gin Lin Mining area in Applegate Valley

The big days of the gold rush in the Jacksonville area were already decades behind when Gin Lin kicked his hydraulic mining operation into high gear in the Applegate Valley. The process used water to blast away the bed and banks of the gold-bearing creeks, forever altering the landscape. It made Gin Lin rich, and made white settlers further disenchanted with Chinese miners and other workers in the country.
APPLEGATE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

