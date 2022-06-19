ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man critically injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

By Ibrahim Dabaja, Fox 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was critically...

www.fox2detroit.com

Jibril Muhammad
4d ago

all the madness makes me think of brother Marvin Gaye: make me wanna holla and throw up both my hands, Trouble Man, and What's Going On..... I say, "Lost is the cause when ignorance prevails",

