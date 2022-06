Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi explained why he enjoys trolling fans on social media. On The Late Show last night, the filmmaker talked about the fervor surrounding all of these MCU movies. Anyone who is a Marvel fan online has seen some of these interactions first hand. People will say just about anything to the creative teams and actors that play their favorite roles. However, Waititi is not afraid to have a little fun when individuals get ridiculous. Fan communities can jump to conclusions when the first announcements surrounding a movie or series come down. A lot of people might not have been familiar with the director's work. But, the Thor helmer has no problem poking the bear to make a mockery of this entire setup.

