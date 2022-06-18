Memories come flooding back in Jake Peavy's first time at Petco Park since playing days

Jake Peavy, standing next to Trevor Hoffman, speaks from Petco Park on MLB Network broadcast during 2022 MLB Draft Combine. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jake Peavy was gripping a baseball in his right hand Friday on the infield grass at Petco Park, looking longingly toward the mound during the 2022 MLB Draft Combine.

Peavy, speaking alongside former Padres teammate Trevor Hoffman during an MLB Network broadcast, watched one prospect after another step up and get the feel of throwing off a big league mound.

Among the pitchers was Jacob Misiorowski, a junior college right-hander from Grain Valley, Mo., who made Peavy stop in midsentence after popping the catcher’s mitt with a fastball clocked at 100.7 mph.

“My heavens, look at this, Hoffy,” Peavy said.

The next pitch was 99.9. The one after that 101.3.

“Goodness,” said Peavy, 41, who retired to his hometown in Mobile, Ala., six years ago but keeps his hand in the game working for the MLB Network.

He brings a throwback perspective to a game driven more and more by analytics.

"I didn’t think the game was really responsive to a lot of the old school experience that was in it," said Peavy, adding, “Being on TV and being able to talk about some of my experiences, not have to analyze the numbers and stuff. That’s just a better place for me than coaching."

Where has the time gone since Peavy was taken by the Padres out of high school in the 15th round of the 1999 MLB Draft?

Marveling at the talent on the field, Peavy said, “I don’t know if I would have been allowed out here at 6-foot, 170 pounds, throwing 90.”

When one pitcher walked off the mound and another was a moment late to replace him, Peavy saw his opportunity to climb the hill for the first time since his playing days ended six years ago with the San Francisco Giants.

He stood there for the briefest of moments to take it all in, fighting back the temptation to pop the glove himself. Remembering a decade in the Padres organization was enough.

“I wanted to stand on the mound again at Petco Park and just look,” said Peavy, one of the greatest pitchers in Padres history during the 2002-09 seasons with the team. “There was a lot of nice days and nights spent there.

“The last time I was out here was as a Giants player (in 2016), throwing 86-87 trying to figure out how to get good hitters out.

“It wasn’t as much fun as today going back and reliving some of those Padres days.”

Highlights Peavy mentioned included being part of the Padres’ NL West Division-winning teams in 2005 and 2006.

“We couldn’t ever beat the St. Louis Cardinals (in the postseason), unfortunately,” Peavy said.

Individual moments included outdueling Roger Clemens, his boyhood idol, in 2005 with a four-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros. Clemens allowed five hits, one of them an eighth-inning single by Peavy.

There also was the 2006 game in which Peavy had a Padres-record 16 strikeouts in a 3-1 home loss to the Atlanta Braves.

And, of course, there was the magical season a year later when Peavy was the unanimous choice for the 2007 National League Cy Young Award.

He won pitching’s Triple Crown that year, leading the NL in wins (19), ERA (2.54) and strikeouts (240).

Peavy was presented with the award the following spring by two people he greatly admired.

“Winning a unanimous Cy Young was really special,” Peavy said. “Greg Maddux, my hero (he had a dog named Maddux when growing up). For him to present me with that trophy with my father on this field (was special).”

Wednesday is the 20th anniversary of Peavy’s major league debut — June 22, 2002 — a 1-0 home loss to the New York Yankees in which the right-hander allowed three hits and struck out four over six innings.

The Padres still played at Qualcomm Stadium then.

When Petco Park opened two years later, Peavy emerged as the Padres ace, with fans clamoring to see the pitcher who wore No. 44.

Peavy was touched to see Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove request that jersey number when he was traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego before the 2021 season.

“It’s amazing that Joe grew up around here and watched and appreciated what I was doing,” Peavy said. “It’s come full circle to be able to go out and do it himself and get to choose a number that makes him happy.”

Shortly after returning to his hometown last spring, Musgrove said, “Going to Padres games and seeing Peavy, you know, snot flying and grunting and fist-pumping, that was just kind of who I felt I was as a player and seeing a big leaguer at that time doing the same thing kind of gave me the confidence to go out there and be myself and play the game I wanted to.

“It’s pretty special for me to wear 44, and I know there are a lot of expectations with it and I’ve got to do the number right.”

Musgrove went out and threw the franchise’s first no-hitter last season.

The Grossmont High graduate’s 8-0 start and 1.59 ERA this season have people talking about the NL Cy Young Award, potentially joining Peavy, Randy Jones (1976), Gaylord Perry (1978) and Mark Davis (1989) for the honor.

“It’s fun watching somebody like Joe already be at the top and continue to strive to find little ways to be better,” Peavy said.

That it coincides with the Padres being one of the best teams in baseball is bittersweet.

“If we might have had some of the payroll options and the flexibility of adding some pieces, I certainly would have loved to have seen what some of those teams could have done,” Peavy said.

The Padres’ payrolls were in the middle of the pack — $63 million in 2005 and $70 million in 2006 — during the franchise’s two postseason appearances.

By 2009, when Peavy was shipped to the Chicago White Sox in a midseason trade, the franchise’s payroll ranked 29th in the majors. Only the Marlins ($36.8 million) spent less than the Padres ($43.7 million) that season.

The Padres payroll has edged north of $200 million this season, ranking fifth in the majors.

It has been money well spent to this point, the Padres coming into the weekend with the third-best record in baseball.

“There’s been a lot of hoopla surrounding the Padres becoming what we’ve all wanted them to be for a long time,” Peavy said. “I really do for the first time in all of these years think they’re poised to potentially pull off winning a World Series. They have what it takes in place, I believe. It’s exciting as somebody who loves the Padres.”

Peavy was fortunate enough to win back-to-win World Series rings with Boston in 2013 and San Francisco in 2014. He would like nothing better than to see the Padres — and their fans — enjoy such an experience.

“It’s just about time for this city to explode,” Peavy said. “San Diego needs to see and feel that energy of a World Series championship, of a parade. ...

“I don’t know if I would make it out here for a parade, but I would be very happy and supportive, parading in my own way, that’s for sure.”

