Flower Mound is hosting free family fun for all to celebrate Fourth of July during the town's annual Children's Parade and Independence Fest event. As part of Flower Mound’s Fourth of July celebrations, the annual Children’s Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road and participants will ride to the Leonard and Helen Johns parking lot. It's there that free hot dogs will be provided by Summit Club of Flower Mound, along with drinks, activities for kids and live entertainment. Lineup for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO