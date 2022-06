Originally built in the early 1890's, the fountain in Courthouse Square has been a staple of downtown Warren. "The fountain truly has been received very well here in Warren," said Andy Bednar, former Warren Rotary Club President. "Many of us who have lived here and I was born here back in 1960, remember the fountain as a child, coming to Courthouse Square and benefitting the from all the amenities that were here back then and still are here."

WARREN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO