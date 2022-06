OF COURSE BIDEN IS TOO OLD TO BE PRESIDENT. There's an unintentionally amusing article in the Atlantic that has gotten a lot of discussion lately. It's about the age issue and President Joe Biden, who will turn 80 this November. The journalist Mark Leibovich began the piece this way: "Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old." Leibovich said he has recently spoken with 10 "official and unofficial advisers to the administration." They've spent time around the president and say he is holding up well despite all the bad things that are happening in the country and the world. But then Leibovich added: "Here's another recurring theme I keep hearing, notably from people predisposed to liking the president. 'He just seems old.'"

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO