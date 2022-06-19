ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monsoon 2022 brings the first rain to Arizona

12news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsoon 2022 brought the first...

www.12news.com

Comments / 8

Related
AZFamily

Homeowners in northern Arizona prepare for monsoon flooding

Regulators focused on horse racing industry in Arizona due to horse deaths. The high number of horse deaths in the Arizona horse racing industry has caught the eye of the Arizona Racing Commission. Hotel and city employees in Scottsdale learn how to spot sex, human trafficking. Updated: 7 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Monsoon#Weather
fabulousarizona.com

7 Arizona Dude Ranches

Deep orange and brilliant pink-hued sunsets. Saguaro cactuses standing guard. Rolling hills, running water and thundering hoofbeats. For many, when they imagine the Wild West, they’re actually picturing rugged cowboys atop horseback roaming the wide-open spaces of Arizona. Luckily, in 2022, the adventure, fun and romance of the western lifestyle is still very much alive and available to visitors at more than 15 Arizona dude ranches and guest ranches across the state. And don’t worry; no previous western experience is required! The trained cowboys and cowgirls teach guests everything.
ARIZONA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Gephardt Daily

3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled southeast Idaho on Tuesday. The quake happened at 10:22 a.m. eight miles north northwest of Georgetown, according to data from the U.S Geological Survey website. Georgetown is a farming community of about 600 residents. It is located about 18 miles northeast of Logan.
IDAHO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening. The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.
AZFamily

Arizona’s population growth affecting the climate, according to expert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The population in Arizona has expanded a lot in the last decade. Maricopa County alone grew by more than 600,000 from 2010 to 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau. “More people means there are more places to live, more infrastructure, more asphalt, more cement, you have more buildings,” said Erinanne Saffell, a climatologist at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy