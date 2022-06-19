ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Run For Ukraine holds a fun run to help raise money for Ukraine

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYBGR_0gFH3oqn00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Run For Ukraine held a recreational fun run to benefit Ukraine at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

The 5k welcomed walkers, runners and all who want to support Ukraine.

The money that was donated to this event is directly going to support the on the ground volunteers in Kharkiv and they will be distributing food, aid and supplies to the people that need it most.


“We’re hosting Run For Ukraine to support Eastern Ukraine in its time of need, specifically the city of Kharkiv, which is 30 miles from the Russian border. And so we’re hosting the event to raise funds but also show solidarity and support for Ukraine," said event organizer Zoya Dixon.

With the turnout the 5K had event organizers say they plan to put on more events to help raise money for Ukraine.

More information on the on Run For Ukraine click here.

The post Run For Ukraine holds a fun run to help raise money for Ukraine appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy