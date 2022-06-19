Run For Ukraine holds a fun run to help raise money for Ukraine

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Run For Ukraine held a recreational fun run to benefit Ukraine at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

The 5k welcomed walkers, runners and all who want to support Ukraine.

The money that was donated to this event is directly going to support the on the ground volunteers in Kharkiv and they will be distributing food, aid and supplies to the people that need it most.



“We’re hosting Run For Ukraine to support Eastern Ukraine in its time of need, specifically the city of Kharkiv, which is 30 miles from the Russian border. And so we’re hosting the event to raise funds but also show solidarity and support for Ukraine," said event organizer Zoya Dixon.

With the turnout the 5K had event organizers say they plan to put on more events to help raise money for Ukraine.

More information on the on Run For Ukraine click here.

