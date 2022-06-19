ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines apartment shooting leaves three injured

By Natasha Keicher
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting at an apartment complex in Des Moines Saturday evening leaves three injured.

The Des Moines Police Department received reports at 6:50 p.m. of a shooting at the Four Seasons Apartments in the 3000 block of Woodland Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person with a gunshot injury. Lifesaving efforts, like applying a tourniquet, were conducted. Medics with the Des Moines Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital.

Law enforcement also received reports of two victims with gunshot wounds presenting themselves at local hospitals. Evidence provided to officers indicates that these victims were injured in this shooting and were provided private transportation to the hospital.

All three injured victims remain hospitalized. One person is in critical condition and two others are in serious condition.

The victims are a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female. All are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made but law enforcement says there is no threat to the public. This is an on-going investigation.

