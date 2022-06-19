Orchard Lake wins third consecutive championship, sets season win record

There are so many lighthouses I still have yet to discover in the Great Lakes and one of them is a VERY peculiar site and has an even stranger story. Tawas Point Lighthouse is located in the Tawas Point State Park off Tawas Bay in Lake Huron in Baldwin Township in Northern Michigan, and when it was built in 1877, rested on the edge of the point looking over the lake. But at some point a strange thing started to happen. The lighthouse began to almost recede into the peninsula, as it appeared more land grew onto the point. Now of course, land doesn't just "grow" like a tree, so how did this happen?

