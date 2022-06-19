Orchard Lake wins third consecutive championship, sets season win record
EAST LANSING – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s clinched its record-setting perfect season with a 1-0 win over Grosse Pointe North Saturday to take the Division...www.mlive.com
EAST LANSING – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s clinched its record-setting perfect season with a 1-0 win over Grosse Pointe North Saturday to take the Division...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0