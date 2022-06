LCM (50-meter format) The 2022 FINA World Championships are more than halfway through their course–at least as far as pool swimming is concerned. On day 5, swimmers from North America wreaked havoc on the medal table with Canada and the United States coming away with 8 medals total. Teenager Summer McIntosh earned two of those medals: an individual gold in the 200 fly and a bronze in the 4 x 200 free relay, which she led off. Both efforts resulted in new World Junior Records.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 20 HOURS AGO