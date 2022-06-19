One dead after shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18. According to police, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to...www.abc27.com
I live in Harrisburg and there has been far too many shootings, and deaths, going on in this town. No one should have to die in the street the way many of these shooting victims do. My condolences to everyone who is affected by this injustice and tragedy that is occuring way too often in our streets.
Punishing the shooters with the death penalty within a year will go a long way to putting a stop to it. They don't fear prison!
