Harrisburg, PA

One dead after shooting in Harrisburg

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18. According to police, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to...

www.abc27.com

Patti Wagner
4d ago

I live in Harrisburg and there has been far too many shootings, and deaths, going on in this town. No one should have to die in the street the way many of these shooting victims do. My condolences to everyone who is affected by this injustice and tragedy that is occuring way too often in our streets.

from central pa
4d ago

Punishing the shooters with the death penalty within a year will go a long way to putting a stop to it. They don't fear prison!

abc27.com

15 hospitalized after Chambersburg Kohl’s carbon monoxide incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen Chambersburg Kohl’s employees are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide incident took place Thursday morning. According to the Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich, around 9:30 a.m. police responded to a report of an unresponsive individual. The Chambersburg Fire Department also responded and upon arrival, responders noticed their carbon monoxide tester was going off.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WKBN

Pa. barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges for the May 22, 2021, fatal shooting […]
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Man Wanted For Deadly Carlisle Barbershop Shooting Wanted By U.S. Marshals

>Man Wanted For Deadly Carlisle Barbershop Shooting Wanted By U.S. Marshals. (Carlisle, PA) -- A man suspected of a deadly barbershop shooting in Carlisle is being added to the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 Most Wanted List. There is also a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to Michael Anthony Baltimore's arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges for the May of 2021 shooting of another man at GQ Barbershop. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a ten-thousand-dollar reward and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering two-thousand.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin County intersection closed for accident investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets. At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV. The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Wanted woman crashes into garage during police chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 20, just after 8 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called for a report that two people were seen "nodding off" while inside a parked vehicle near Mill Stone Rd. in Clay Township. According to police, when they attempted to make...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Trapped Under Car In Harrisburg Dies

A bicyclist who became trapped under a car making a U-turn in Harrisburg died days later, authorities said. The unidentified cyclist was struck around 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 17 by a westbound car on Market Street, city police said. As the vehicle tried to make the U-turn, the westbound bicyclist...
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

Bicyclist dies after crash with car attempting U-turn in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police continue to investigate an accident in the 1100 block of Market Street that involved a bicyclist and a motor vehicle. According to the report, on Friday, June 17, a bicyclist crashed into a moving vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined the vehicle was traveling west on Market […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man shares video of Hurricane Agnes flood damage in Harrisburg

It was 50 years ago that flooding from Hurricane Agnes devastated central Pennsylvania. A Susquehanna Valley man captured the damage in Harrisburg on his dad's 8mm camera. He hadn't looked at the footage in five decades. But when he did, he wanted to share it. "It was devastation, it really...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man sentenced after fatal stabbing in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction for first-degree murder on June 17. During a three-day trial, the jury learned from evidence gathering that Sean Michael Roberts of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was spending a week visiting a friend at her home in the Carlisle Borough in mid-October 2020.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man hit, killed by train near Lancaster, identified

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says it has identified a man who was hit and killed by a train near Lancaster City on June 9. A deputy coroner pronounced 50-year-old Terrance Grandle dead at the scene. Grandle was struck along the Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg Police renewing deadly 1980s Christmas cold case

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Borough Police and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office are taking a “renewed look” at a 1980s cold case death. Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett says 79-year-old Ivan Darling was found in his home on Christmas Day in 1986 with multiple puncture wounds that caused massive hemorrhaging. Officials say his death was the result of a robbery.
GETTYSBURG, PA

