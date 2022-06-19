One dead after shooting in Harrisburg

>Man Wanted For Deadly Carlisle Barbershop Shooting Wanted By U.S. Marshals. (Carlisle, PA) -- A man suspected of a deadly barbershop shooting in Carlisle is being added to the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 Most Wanted List. There is also a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to Michael Anthony Baltimore's arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges for the May of 2021 shooting of another man at GQ Barbershop. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a ten-thousand-dollar reward and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering two-thousand.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO