Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto 47' game

Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the week of June 13. Bills covered everything from allowing 17-year-old wait staff to sell and serve alcohol (House Bill 4232) to updating Michigan's high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course as a first for the state (House Bill 5190).
Michigan residents are invited to attend a free virtual Alzheimer's educational conference in July organized by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Caregivers, people living with a dementia-related illness, professionals and anyone wishing to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease can participate in the conference, according to a Thursday press release issued by the foundation.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri's limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's state-run COVID-19 testing sites are closing for good by Saturday. The state first opened sites in the spring of 2020 to help slow the spread of the virus. The Health Department said at-home tests are available at pharmacies and online and meet most testing...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators are likely to hear a barrage of criticism Thursday on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045, a proposal that would require a sweeping shift in how the state powers its massive economy in the face of climate change.
