For anyone with ambitions in the food world, especially food TV, the chance to be part of a show like "Iron Chef" is an undeniably invaluable opportunity. What would it be like to host a show like that? We asked Kristen Kish. The newest co-host of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" joins Alton Brown on the revived Netflix series to bear witness and bring clarity to the calculated culinary madness of each and every Kitchen Stadium battle. As you might expect, Kish says it was "an incredible experience, one that is life changing in a lot of ways," adding that "it was definitely full circle for my career."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO