ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1219OO_0gFH1FDu00
File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of  Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Apparent Drive-By Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the Parkside Shopping Center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane in the Frankford neighborhood just before 10 a.m. and found two 21-year-old males and a 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. One of the men is in critical condition. Police are looking to identify a black Dodge minivan in connection with the shooting. Anyone who has seen the vehicle pictured is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444. According to a preliminary investigation, an unidentified shooter drove past and shot at the men, striking one of the 21-year-old victims several times and hitting both of the other victims once, police said. Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police. Detectives believe...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

40-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With June 16 West Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in West Baltimore on June 16, Baltimore police said. Theodore Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of William Christian. On June 16 about 8:15 p.m., officers located Christian in the 3500 block of W. Caton Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe Christian was shot after an argument, police said. Christian was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was then pronounced dead. Following his arrest, Johnson was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Third Person Charged In January Murder Of 35-Year-Old In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old is the third person to be arrested in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Wednesday. 19-year-old Steven Santiago of Greenbelt is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said. Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore, both 20, were charged last month with first-degree murder in the man’s death. Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene. No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records. Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. All three men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Man dead in shooting at Montgomery Co. hotel, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say. Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Comstock Thinkstock
CBS Baltimore

20-Year-Old Young Man Shot And Killed In Randallstown, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old young man was shot and killed in Randallstown on Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police Department said. Officers responded to the 8700 block of Liberty Road about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man and found 20-year-old Ammon Riveria suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or to go online and access the department’s iWatch program.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people shot, woman slashed with a knife in separate incidents in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was slashed with a knife and three people were shot in four separate incidents in Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Preston Street in the city's Berea section after a report of two women fighting. On the scene, officers found the 24-year-old victim who had been cut several times. The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested. Police did not immediately identify the suspect. Police said two women had been fighting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.  Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.  A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Offers 8K Reward For Information On Deadly Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant on Sunday, according to authorities. Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m., police said. Although the Baltimore Police Department provided details on the shooting Sunday, it didn’t make public the identity of White until Monday morning. White’s colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ on Sunday night that White had died. “We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed,” Everage said. “Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time.” Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy