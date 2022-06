OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday. "Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to 'Ferg.' Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO