ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Buttigieg considers punishing airlines for flight disruptions as passengers are getting stranded in airports for over 24 hours

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avcBR_0gFH1Bh000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5BKm_0gFH1Bh000
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • US airlines have experienced major disruptions in recent weeks with delays and cancellations.
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the US may take enforcement action against airlines.
  • His comments came as dozens of Delta passengers were stranded in the Atlanta airport for over a day.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is weighing potential consequences for airlines as thousands of flight delays and cancellations have left Americans across the US frustrated or stranded.

"That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering," Buttigieg said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday.

The transportation secretary experienced the disruptions firsthand on Friday when his flight from Washington to New York was cancelled and he had to drive instead.

Pending airlines' performance over the Fourth of July, the Department of Transportation could choose to take enforcement action if consumer-protection standards are not met, Buttigieg told AP. The outlet reported such action could include fines but that fines of this type have historically been small, citing a $2 million fine issued to Air Canada in 2021 for slow refunds.

Buttigieg's remarks came two days after he met with airline CEOs to press them on recent disruptions and urge them to find ways to stick to summer flight schedules, especially ahead of July 4. The virtual meeting came after more than 2,500 flights were cancelled in the US over Memorial Day weekend in May.

The warning to airlines also came as dozens of Delta passengers were stranded at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for more than 24 hours as over 6,000 flights were delayed or cancelled between Friday and Saturday.

A Delta spokesperson told Insider's Bethany Biron on Saturday their operations were impacted by factors that include "challenges with air traffic control, weather, and unscheduled absences in some work groups." Delta has been hit particularly hard with disruptions, having cancelled more flights over Memorial Day than any other airline.

The Department of Transportation and Delta did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment on the secretary's recent comments.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
AFP

Famed Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away after half a century

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but ageing tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after the Covid pandemic finally sank the struggling business. "Jumbo has a long history and it has attracted many locals and tourists...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Atlanta Airport#Air Canada#Aircraft#Delta#Americans#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Business Insider

Business Insider

533K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy