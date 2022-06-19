ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

REPORT: Police track down man who fled scene while officers serving warrants

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago

Weapons, suspected meth seized during arrest

Charles Kenneth Cook

Police were able to locate a man who had fled the scene when they were trying to serve warrants, and later during his arrest found three firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

Officers noted the arrest on Thursday of Charles Kenneth Cook, 39, of 410 Greenview Court, Cedartown, was taken into custody on Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m. when they found him after Cook and another suspect fled the scene of a warrant attempt on Olive Street. Cook had left behind his silver SUV parked in the Olive Street address with the windows down.

Police noted that they could see a handgun in plain view, and though they weren’t able to find Cook again did note who he was, and that he was a convicted felon.

It didn’t take long before police caught up with Cook in the same silver Suburban, this time on Canal Street and improperly parked. They got behind the SUV and began to conduct a traffic stop, and officers who knew there was a gun in the car approached the vehicle with caution.

Cook told officers he didn’t have anything in the Suburban, and when he was ordered to come out and talk with officers they believed he might have been going for the gun they saw inside the vehicle earlier. He claimed he was only grabbing a t-shirt, but police ordered him out with his hands up. He ultimately was taken into custody without further incident.

Police did find a handgun – identified as a High Standard .22 LR – that was stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console. They also found an Oakley case with a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, and in the back hatch found a Mossberg .22 LR and a Savage model 110E .270 rifle.

Cook was ultimately charged with several felonies and a misdemeanor following the incident. Those included felonies for possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender. A misdemeanor charge of improper parking was also filed.

He remained in the Polk County Jail as of this posting with bond denied.




