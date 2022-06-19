ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

Biden falls off bike while coming to stop, says he’s OK

By Jenny Leonard Bloomberg News
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OfVB_0gFH0wm000
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

President Joe Biden said he’s fine after briefly falling off his bicycle while coming to a stop to meet with a group of onlookers after a morning ride near his Delaware beach home.

“I’m OK,” Biden said after the tumble at Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, which was witnessed by reporters and the small crowd gathered at the end of his ride.

A White House official said the president was fine, didn’t require medical attention and looked forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.

Some seven hours later, Biden sought to convey that he was none the worse for wear. When a reporter shouted a question about how he was feeling, the president hopped up and down on both feet, smiled and pumped his fists while leaving St. Edmond’s church after attending an afternoon mass in the beach town.

The 79-year-old president, flanked by Secret Service agents providing security, was approaching the group when his foot got caught in one of the pedal clips and he landed on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House#Secret Service
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
DELAWARE STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy