ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Says Lamar Jackson Is A 'Master' At 1 Thing

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Jackson is a master of many things on the field, but according to Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, its an off-the-field trait that makes him truly special. Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and until he signs a long-term extension, the former...

thespun.com

Comments / 17

no.news
3d ago

Lamar Jackson might be a master at handling distractions I just do not think he will ever be a good passer he runs to often . And he cannot read the defense ! He is a master at not winning the games that matter . MVP his rookie year was his best and probably will never be any better ! Just like a one hit wonder song

Reply
3
jerry j
4d ago

yeah throwing interceptions look at last year stats ranked 29th out of 32 for completions over 20 yards

Reply(9)
7
Will Shatter
4d ago

Dude you cannot use the word “Master” with black men. It is one of many other trigger words, like “child support” that will set a brother off. People get shot over this.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Reaction To Rob Gronkowski News

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Urban
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Thing#American Football#Mvp#Urban
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Settlement News

After a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee Tuesday, it appears Deshaun Watson could be on the precipice of putting 15 months of litigation behind him. The Browns quarterback has reportedly reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who sued and accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions dating back to 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his deal with the team and is hoping to secure a contract extension to remain in his hometown. “I was born and raised here,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Benefits Of Lamar Jackson Being His Own Agent

When contract talks began with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, some fans never knew the MVP quarterback didn’t have an agent. However, some people feel that the star quarterback is doing well without one. But there are still others who claim that the Ravens quarterback needs an agent...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Message for Fans About Lamar Jackson

Robert Griffin III is no longer teammates with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he remains in the former MVP's corner. Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about Jackson's future in Baltimore. The former Louisville star is set to enter this season on the final year of his rookie contract.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
548K+
Followers
65K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy