A new telecommunications tower project was approved to develop at 3109 S. Custer Road in McKinney by City Council on June 21. This particular tower is called a stealth bell tower, and its primary carrier would be Verizon Wireless. Its name is derived from its ability to blend into its environment, according to the meeting presentation. It would be a maximum of 100 feet on about 5 acres of land. The tower would be constructed out of fiberglass and steel, with the fiberglass manufactured to resemble a stone and stucco exterior, according to meeting documents.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO