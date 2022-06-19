Another hot day; tomorrow will be a bit cooler

Another hot day today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. The heat advisory for the eastern parts of the state will expire tonight. A cold front will push through dropping temperatures for you Father's Day Sunday a bit but will still be a warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

By tomorrow afternoon, precipitation will move through the area in the form of showers and possible thunderstorms. The greater chance of seeing severe weather will be east of Billings into the eastern plains. If you have any outdoor plans for Father's Day be cautious and move indoors if storms approach.

Heading into the start of your work week, we will see cooler temperatures back into the 60s with more chances of precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly cloudy, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 63°F

Tomorrow... Showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 77°F

Tomorrow night... Stray shower or thunderstorm possible early, clearing overnight. Low near 52°F