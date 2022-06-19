ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another hot day; tomorrow will be a bit cooler

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FYiT_0gFGzJie00

Another hot day today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. The heat advisory for the eastern parts of the state will expire tonight. A cold front will push through dropping temperatures for you Father's Day Sunday a bit but will still be a warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

By tomorrow afternoon, precipitation will move through the area in the form of showers and possible thunderstorms. The greater chance of seeing severe weather will be east of Billings into the eastern plains. If you have any outdoor plans for Father's Day be cautious and move indoors if storms approach.

Heading into the start of your work week, we will see cooler temperatures back into the 60s with more chances of precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly cloudy, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 63°F

Tomorrow... Showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 77°F

Tomorrow night... Stray shower or thunderstorm possible early, clearing overnight. Low near 52°F

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
Q2 News

Stay cool; hot today and tomorrow

The next two days will be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water. We are keeping an eye on water levels by the end of the weekend and into next week as these warm temperatures and more chances of precipitation will move in this weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be another hot day with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Sunday will still be warm but temperatures will drop a bit going into the beginning of the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

A warm day Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Some breezy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts are currently in the teens and 20s. River levels have dropped more in the Billings area from Wednesday but we will see a rise in river levels for areas along the Yellowstone River in Treasure, Rosebud, and Custer counties. Be cautious and stay away from the river.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

The heat is on!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area as daytime highs will reach into mid to upper 90s with some lows 100s. With the heat comes enough instability for a MARGINAL risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in extreme eastern Yellowstone County and areas east. Gusty winds, lightning, and periods of heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon through early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Gusty winds, high river levels; next, the heat

A warm day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s with windy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts up to 60 mph or even a bit stronger are possible. Expect winds to slowly calm down through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellowstone River levels are still high so please be careful if you are around any river banks or streams.
BILLINGS, MT
The Weather Channel

Experts Say Yellowstone Flooding is a Sign of Things To Come

One area flooded this week was hit by a wildfire exactly one year prior. Some spots received up to four times their normal rain for the month in just a few days. A report last year warned of warmer temperatures, more rain in the Yellowstone area. On June 13, 2021,...
RED LODGE, MT
Q2 News

Roscoe neighbors help each other after flooding

As has happened during disasters throughout the country, people have come together to help each other in our area after the flooding. A lot of small town America has emerged during the last week. And people who live in Roscoe and near Roscoe have also come to help their neighbors.
ROSCOE, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy