Group home staffer charged with assault of resident

By Alexandra Leslie
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Richmond received a complaint alleging a resident of a local group home had been physically assaulted by a staff member in May.

William Jackson, 40, of Providence, is facing one charge for allegedly assaulting a person with severe impairments, according to police.

A criminal investigation was initiated after police say they received a complaint a resident of a local group home was physically assaulted by a staff member.

Police say Jackson turned himself in at the Richmond Police Station where he was processed and arraigned by a bail commissioner.

Jackson was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court late next month, according to police.

Claudia Threats
4d ago

he should of been held, definitely not on personal recognized, maybe put on home confinement. if he guilty, how many others have he done this to. and to be charged with some thing like definitely a slap in the hand. this person could not defend herself.

