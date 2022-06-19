ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News: Matt Cardona Still Expects Payment From GCW, Serpentico Gets A New ‘Tattoo’, Masha Slamovich Celebrates Birthday

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Even though he is currently injured and unable to attend GCW Homecoming, Matt Cardona says he still expects to be paid by Brett Lauderdale. He wrote on Twitter: “I may not be able to WRESTLE at...

411mania.com

Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Wrestling World

Marriage problems for Stephanie McMahon?

There has been quite a bit of a hustle and bustle in WWE in recent weeks, with Chairman Vince McMahon ending up in an extramarital scandal as the federation boss had entered into a physical relationship with one of his employees on the federation's legal staff and that he had also paid a good three million dollars to have the woman's silence.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Pulled From Title Match At Money In The Bank

A few weeks ago it was determined that fans would see Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money in the Bank premium live event next month. Rhea Ripley earned a title shot when she won a fatal 4 way on Raw during the June 6th episode, but she will no longer be challenging for the title.
WWE
Popculture

Rhea Ripley Injured, Pulled From Money in the Bank Match Against Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley is apparently injured and will no longer face Bianca Belair at WWE's next Money in the Bank premium live event. The news that Ripley would be pulled from the Raw Women's Championship match broke only minutes before Monday Night Raw via a show rundown obtained by Fightful Select. At the very start of the broadcast, Belair confirmed the news but did not elaborate on exactly what was going on with her intended adversary.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Elias and Ezekiel Appear on WWE RAW Together at the Same Time

For the first time in almost a year, Elias made an appearance on WWE RAW on June 20th, 2022. There was a backstage segment with Elias and Ezekiel on the screen at the same time. Later, Elias arrived to the ring for a concert, but Kevin Owens interrupted him. When...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event, Title Change Takes Place

– Some results are in for last night’s WWE Main Event TV taping before Raw. PWInsider reports that Doudrop beat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Main Event tapings. Word also surfaced from social media that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) faced...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis’ Removal As Head Of WWE Talent Relations

He might not be back. WWE has a lot of people who come together to make the promotion work. This includes the wrestlers in front of the camera, but also several people who stay backstage. There are a lot of names that fans might recognize for their previous or current efforts, but now one of those names very well might not be around any longer after a scandal has taken place.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Dewey Foley Has Departed From WWE

Dewey Foley has reportedly exited WWE. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Dewey Foley recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April. Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Dewey, the son of Mick Foley, was...
WWE
411mania.com

Buddy Matthews Currently Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

In a post on Instagram, Buddy Matthews revealed that he’s currently dealing with a shoulder injury but said that he is still training and working through it. He wrote: “Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!”
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Raw: Bobby Lashley impressed everyone

The return of Elias. There were two different people: Ezekiel and Elias. And, we see the two brothers sitting together on a sofa talking about where the guitarist was who says he traveled a lot and wrote songs. Then he adds that he is proud of his brother and Ezekiel tells him that the public, even if he is gone, remembers Walk With Elias and then also talks about wanting to achieve the goal of winning the briefcase and becoming champion by making theirs proud.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

