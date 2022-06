Bixby Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Lorie Solayo, last seen on June 2. Photo courtesy of Bixby Police Department.

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager.

Lorie Solayao, age 15, was last June 2, 2022, with Nau Cing. Her clothing description is unknown.

All tips about Solayao should be sent to to BPD at 918-366-8294 or submitted online at police.bixbyok.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group