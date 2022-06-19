The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, June 18

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., sent a letter to the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on Monday, requesting information about how a group of staffers with CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were able to gain access to a House office building last Thursday.
The media continues to refuse to critically analyze the physical and governing competence of President Biden, Jesse Watters said Monday on "The Five," after the president fell off his bike while at a full stop in front of a small crowd over the weekend. Biden had been riding on a...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday the U.S. has "lost deterrence" due to the Biden administration's foreign policy blunders as two Americans captured by Russians may face the death penalty for supporting Ukraine. MIKE POMPEO: Boy, this is heartbreaking. This is why leadership matters. You...
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) slashed their price for a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris at a women’s forum amid the veep’s cratering approval rating. Harris was slated to appear at the DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum this year as a headliner with a reported $15,000 price tag for a photo with the vice president.
It’s not enough that Donald Trump’s detractors, in punditry and politics, are high-fiving the hearings, convinced that the former president’s own confidantes showed he has been pushing false allegations of election fraud. Now they want him behind bars. Drudge even has a photo of him in an...
Wisconsin Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden warned now is the time to "help America" as gas prices continue to soar under the Biden administration alongside rampant inflation. Van Orden said Wednesday voters in his district are worried about "gas, groceries, and grandkids" on "Fox & Friends." BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER...
Fox News co-host Dana Perino slammed leading Democrats on "The Five" Monday for continuing to push a woke agenda and unpopular issues that do not seem to resonate with voters. DANA PERINO: The left is eating itself alive and people like Van Jones and Hillary [Clinton] are trying to tell them that, but one of the funniest anecdotes about ‘latinx’ is that last week, there's a Democrat of New York, Ritchie Torres, congressman, and he said "nobody actually uses the phrase." But then people pointed out that his Twitter account had used it several times. And that's why your young staff should not do your Twitter account.
Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
Joe Biden’s hot inflation summer has begun and the results of this week’s primary and run-off elections around the country provided some important insight into how Americans are feeling about his failing presidency and what issues they care about the most. Unsurprisingly, there’s a complete disconnect between what career politicians in Washington are prioritizing and what hardworking families need them to focus on.
In a possible preview of what to expect if Republicans retake the House, a GOP lawmaker sponsored legislation to nullify President Joe Biden’s executive order empowering federal agencies to oversee aspects of voting in elections. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.V. introduced the legislation after several state lawmakers pushed back against...
After downplaying concerns about the economy in the last year, some media outlets are now panicking that high gas prices and inflation will tank Democrats in the midterm elections, with some pundits even scolding voters for making it a priority. Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell told readers that it was...
Yesli Vega, a Hispanic and the newly selected Republican nominee to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District, says she is frustrated over efforts by the Democratic Party to pander to the Hispanic community and insists Democrats have "lost touch" with voters seeking change. Vega, a longtime law enforcement officer in the...
Former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says the upcoming midterm elections will provide Americans who are upset with the current state of the country to have their "voice heard" and suggested she does not currently have plans to pursue a run for president in the near future. "Every election is...
Conservatives on Twitter slammed Governor Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., after she railed against the Supreme Court ruling which overturned New York’s restrictive concealed carry firearm regulations. After the Supreme Court issued a ruling on Thursday which struck down the state’s tough regulations regarding those seeking a concealed carry permit, a...
Gov. J.B. Prtizker, D-IL., Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., are among the Democratic governors that could step into the 2024 race if President Biden decides not to run, Politico reported Thursday. Politico noted that the president has said he plans to run again in 2024. "But...
Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary said Americans are exaggerating the impact of inflation on their lives during a Wednesday segment on MSNBC. "There’s a new poll out by Politico, Morning Consult that I think is quite revealing. It shows 38% of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation we are dealing with," MSNBC host Chris Jansing said. "I read that to mean more than a third of Americans are so pressed by what they’re having to pay for gas, for food, everyday items, rent, that they’d rather see a recession. Is that where we are right now?"
