The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, June 18

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 19, 2022 - 41:15...

Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
#Journal Editorial Report
Fox News

Dana Perino on Democrats continuing to push unpopular issues: The left is 'eating itself alive'

Fox News co-host Dana Perino slammed leading Democrats on "The Five" Monday for continuing to push a woke agenda and unpopular issues that do not seem to resonate with voters. DANA PERINO: The left is eating itself alive and people like Van Jones and Hillary [Clinton] are trying to tell them that, but one of the funniest anecdotes about ‘latinx’ is that last week, there's a Democrat of New York, Ritchie Torres, congressman, and he said "nobody actually uses the phrase." But then people pointed out that his Twitter account had used it several times. And that's why your young staff should not do your Twitter account.
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
Fox News

What Tuesday's election results tell Biden, Democrats and Republicans

Joe Biden’s hot inflation summer has begun and the results of this week’s primary and run-off elections around the country provided some important insight into how Americans are feeling about his failing presidency and what issues they care about the most. Unsurprisingly, there’s a complete disconnect between what career politicians in Washington are prioritizing and what hardworking families need them to focus on.
Fox News

Washington Post's personal finance columnist says Americans 'got to stop complaining' about inflation

Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary said Americans are exaggerating the impact of inflation on their lives during a Wednesday segment on MSNBC. "There’s a new poll out by Politico, Morning Consult that I think is quite revealing. It shows 38% of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation we are dealing with," MSNBC host Chris Jansing said. "I read that to mean more than a third of Americans are so pressed by what they’re having to pay for gas, for food, everyday items, rent, that they’d rather see a recession. Is that where we are right now?"
Fox News

Fox News

