Vitality, NaVi to meet for title at BLAST Premier Spring Finals

Team Vitality and Natus Vincere will meet in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals on Sunday after winning their semifinal matches on Saturday in Lisbon, Portugal.

Vitality held off G2 Esports 2-1, and NaVi defeated OG by the same score. They will vie for the $200,000 first prize, plus a World Final berth and 4,000 BLAST Premier points.

Vitality fell behind 10-6 on their first map, Dust II, but rallied to win 16-13. On Inferno, G2 built an 11-3 lead and cruised to a 16-8 victory. On the deciding third map, Nuke, G2 built a 10-7 lead, but Vitality scored nine of the final 12 rounds for another 16-13 victory.

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire of France posted 61 kills and fellow Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut finished with 59 kills and a plus-11 kills-deaths differential. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen of Finland each had 53 kills for G2.

NaVi pulled away from a 7-7 tie to win their first map, Dust II, 16-9. OG build a 14-10 lead on Inferno, and after NaVi won three straight rounds to make it 14-13, OG took two of the final three rounds for a 16-14 win.

On the deciding map, Mirage, the teams were again tied 7-7, but NaVi won four of the next five rounds and went on to a 16-10 win. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Ukraine led NaVi with 74 kills and a plus-23 K-D differential, followed by teammate Denis “electroNic” Sharipov of Russia at 72 and plus-16. Abdul “degster” Gasanov of Russia led OG with 59 kills and a plus-9 K-D.

The championship of the $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series is being held at Altice Arena, the largest indoor arena in Portugal and one of the biggest in Europe, with a capacity of up to 20,000. The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 along with 4,000 BLAST Premier points and a spot in the $1 million World Final in December.

Eight teams were separated into two groups in a double-elimination format, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the single-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three.

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 prize pool and points distribution

1. $200,000, World Final berth, 4,000 BLAST Premier points — TBD

2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points — TBD

3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points – G2 Esports, OG

5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points — ENCE, FaZe Clan

7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — paiN Gaming, BIG

–Field Level Media

