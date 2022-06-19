ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Beal Says He’s Made a Decision About Future With Wizards

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foOVS_0gFGwoQK00

The three-time All-Star played only 40 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In less than two weeks, Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on June 30, the presumed start of the NBA’s free agency period.

Beal, who has played his entire 10-year career in our nation’s capital, has long stood by his desire to win in Washington. And while many teams around the league have anxiously waited for the day he demands a change, the 29-year-old has consistently reiterated his commitment to the team and city.

On Saturday, Beal was again asked about his future plans during an appearance at the Banneker Recreation Center in D.C. for the unveiling of two refurbished basketball courts as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony also commemorating Juneteenth. The three-time All-Star said in an interview with The Athletic that he has made a decision on his playing future, but declined to provide details out of respect for his current contract–a two-year, $72 million pact he signed in 2019.

When asked how he believes his situation will play out, Beal remained coy, replying, “My situation? Crazy probably,” per the Associated Press .

Beal’s pending free agency comes at a pivotal juncture for the dynamic shooting guard entering Year 11. In addition to being a part of a fourth consecutive losing season, Beal is still working his way back from season-ending wrist surgery, which he underwent five days after getting injured against the Grizzlies on Feb. 5. He revealed to The Athletic that he is no longer facing limitations after finally resuming on-court activity on Friday.

Despite his noted injury history and mileage, Beal would instantly become one of the most sought-after names on the market should he decline his $36.4 million player option as widely forecasted. His past comments, however, suggest his eye won’t wander long before making a choice on where he wants to play.

Beal, the third overall pick in 2012, averaged a team-high 23.2 points on 45.1 percent shooting and a career-low 30.0% from three in 40 games last season. He is eligible to sign a five-year, nearly $248 million max deal with the Wizards, who own his bird rights. Under league rules, he would only be able to sign a four-year deal worth roughly $184 million with any other team.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 15

Gregory Hines
4d ago

I believe Boston as well if you does go to Boston they might win the title . I'm a die hard washington fan you can't blame him plus he's been extremely loyal I can't hate on him if he leaves.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Dwyane Wade's Son Had Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

The son of an NBA legend could soon be playing professional basketball. Zaire Wade spent last season playing for the Salt Lake City Stars - the Utah Jazz's G-League affiliate. He's still trying to make a name for himself. Zaire took a big step forward yesterday. The San Antonio Spurs...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Bradley Beal
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

John Wall makes decision about his contract option

The 31-year-old guard knows he is overpaid, so he wisely is riding out his current deal as long as possible. Wall exercised his $47.37 million option for next season. Wall signed a 4-year, $171 million extension with the Wizards in July 2017. The extension did not kick in until the 2019-2020 season, which is when Wall’s value as a player completely disappeared.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Players#Nba Finals#The Associated Press
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal’s perplexed reaction to bombshell report on his free agency plans

Bradley Beal’s mind has reportedly been made up. But whether that means he’s leaving the Washington Wizards or not remains to be seen. A bombshell report dropped on Tuesday night via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype indicating that Bradley Beal will in fact decline the $36.4 million option attached to his current contract with the Wizards. Source: […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal’s perplexed reaction to bombshell report on his free agency plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green with a stark message to his critics

The festivities kicked off for the Golden State Warriors as they celebrated their parade through the Bay Area. In typical fashion, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were the center of attention on Monday. While Thompson was caught up in some hilarious acts, Green had a lot to say to his critics and his haters.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Responds To Klay Thompson's Michael Jordan-Like Promise: "It Is The Ultimate Compliment. The Feeling Is Mutual. I Don’t Wanna Coach A Different Team, Either. We Have Such A Good Thing Going Here."

To be successful in the NBA, a good relationship between the players and the coach of the team is very essential. That seems to be the case for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs have been very successful in the last decade or so, but all that wouldn't have been possible without head coach Steve Kerr.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Master P's Son's Decision

Hercy Miller, son of hip-hop legend Master P, will reportedly be taking his basketball talents to Louisville. After re-entering the transfer portal in May, the 6-foot-3 guard decided to leave Xavier after not appearing in any games last season. Miller, who has a large social media following, reportedly has an...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy