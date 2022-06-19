NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate have chance to get jobs back

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former New York City employees who were fired for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate now have the chance to get their old jobs back, as long as they decide to get fully vaccinated soon, according to a report from the New York Post.

The New York Post reported that the Adams administration on Friday sent a letter to unvaccinated former city employees informing them of the opportunity to return to their old jobs if they get fully vaccinated. The former employees have until June 30 to receive their first vaccine dose, and they must schedule the second dose by Aug. 15, the New York Post reported.

“Our goal has always been vaccination, rather than termination. We know that vaccines continue to be our best protection against contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as an effective way to mitigate workplace absenteeism. Our administration is making a final effort to allow the small number of employees who have been terminated to be rehired so long as they get fully vaccinated,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement to PIX11 News.

Levy said all city employees who were fired over the vaccine mandate were supposed to be sent the letter, other than former Department of Education employees who will receive the letter later in the summer.

“We hope that they will join the more than 97 percent of city workers who have already gotten their shot to date. But to be clear, no one will be able to resume work or return to payroll under this policy until they are fully vaccinated,” Levy said.

In February, New York City fired 1,430 workers who didn’t comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Of the 1,430 workers fired, about 64% worked for the Department of Education, the Associated Press reported .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.