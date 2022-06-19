ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate have chance to get jobs back

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CrSS_0gFGwR4V00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former New York City employees who were fired for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate now have the chance to get their old jobs back, as long as they decide to get fully vaccinated soon, according to a report from the New York Post.

The New York Post reported that the Adams administration on Friday sent a letter to unvaccinated former city employees informing them of the opportunity to return to their old jobs if they get fully vaccinated. The former employees have until June 30 to receive their first vaccine dose, and they must schedule the second dose by Aug. 15, the New York Post reported.

“Our goal has always been vaccination, rather than termination. We know that vaccines continue to be our best protection against contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as an effective way to mitigate workplace absenteeism. Our administration is making a final effort to allow the small number of employees who have been terminated to be rehired so long as they get fully vaccinated,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement to PIX11 News.

Levy said all city employees who were fired over the vaccine mandate were supposed to be sent the letter, other than former Department of Education employees who will receive the letter later in the summer.

“We hope that they will join the more than 97 percent of city workers who have already gotten their shot to date. But to be clear, no one will be able to resume work or return to payroll under this policy until they are fully vaccinated,” Levy said.

In February, New York City fired 1,430 workers who didn’t comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Of the 1,430 workers fired, about 64% worked for the Department of Education, the Associated Press reported .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 97

Joel Moss
4d ago

The shot was overrated never did what they claimed Still get virus still can pass it on So what did it do maybe kept you from severity of disease but is this any different from regular yearly flu shot where variants each year can make the vaccine ineffective l am very confused

Reply(14)
44
Brooklyn39
4d ago

Why can't this question be answered what do you need this shot for? This does nothing you're body can't do for you on it's own. They lie about stopping the spread it's actually spreading by most injected people. Yes there's an article out about why are more injected people getting covid 🤔. The fact of the matter is they're way too deep into admitting any wrong doing so they will take all the dirt with them to they're graves. Remember it's to stop the severity of illness and hospital visits 😂😂😂 sorry had to lol nobody going to the hospitals. I would advise you stay away from going to the hospitals for covid stay far away.

Reply(2)
52
ChosenOne0518
4d ago

So... they are back at square 1; " they can have their jobs if they get vaccinated immediately!" And how are they planning on explaining that as logic when so many mask mandates, testing, and restrictions have been lifted?! People can now go mask less in places who previously required them. Different business are fully opened etc.

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New York City health commissioner urges COVID-19 shots for kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parents have plenty of options to protect their children against COVID-19 now that the vaccine has received federal approval for kids under the age of 5, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Wednesday. Vasan joined PIX11 Morning News to encourage parents to inoculate their children against the virus […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

SCOTUS ruling on NY gun law a ‘major concern,’ Mayor Adams says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Supreme Court’s move to strike down a restrictive New York gun law is a “major concern,” Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, even as he urged calm as the decision is analyzed. Speaking in a City Hall press briefing, an audibly emotional Adams said that “the decision ignores this shocking crisis […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

COVID vaccinations begin for children under 5

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout began for children as young as 6 months old to 5 years old on Tuesday. Montefiore Medical Group is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer is three shots and 1/10 of the adult dose spread out over 11 weeks. Moderna is just two shots and 1/4 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Post#Department Of Education
NBC New York

NY Announces Pay Increases for State Lifeguards Amid National Shortage

In an effort to deal with the lifeguard staffing shortage New York is currently facing, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday pay increases for state lifeguards. The governor directed starting pay rates for lifeguards at upstate facilities to increase 34 percent -- from $14.95 to $20 an hour -- and 21 percent for lifeguards at downstate facilities -- from $18.15 to $22 an hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Andrew Giuliani says New York ready for change

Herald Community Newspapers provided a chance for all of New York’s gubernatorial candidates to meet with a select editorial team to present their views and answer questions. This included sessions with candidates Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams and Harry Wilson. Neither Gov. Kathy Hochul nor U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

School Board wants state to mandate training and licensure for security guards

In response to the 27 school mass shootings across the country since Jan. 1, 2022, the Sayville Board of Education passed a resolution on June 5th to implore New York State to amend its regulations regarding adding a training/certification process for school security guards. The resolution was passed unanimously by the board.
SAYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Rent increase approved for regulated apartments in NYC after vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation hitting New Yorkers hard, the Rent Guidelines Board approved a rent increase for regulated units. Rent will go up 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units. The hike was approved in a 5-4 vote. Around 1 million apartments will be impacted. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
96.1 The Breeze

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Final NY Republican gubernatorial debate includes multiple clashes

Rochester, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York’s four Republican gubernatorial contenders went toe-to-toe for the party’s nod in an often heated final debate that left candidates dodging jabs on issues ranging from abortion and crime to the question of where each candidate would put themselves on a scale ranging from former President Donald Trump to ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
ROCHESTER, NY
granthshala.com

Eric Adams gives unvaccinated NYC workers ‘shot’ to get jobs back

Mayor Eric Adams is giving city workers who were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations another shot at getting their jobs back – provided they choose to jab quickly, The Post reported. has learned. An internal memo given Friday to unaffiliated former employees told recipients they “have an opportunity to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

City Council hearing focused on ‘rat action plan’ for NYCHA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City Council hearing focused on the a “rat action plan,” specifically in NYCHA buildings. The meeting examined whether efforts to curb rodent problems across public housing are working. NYCHA, the Department of Sanitation and health officials were grilled by city leaders on the results of that plan. Some […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Watch: NY race for governor Republican candidate forum

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The four candidates vying for the GOP nomination in New York’s upcoming gubernatorial race appeared on PIX11 News’ Republican Forum Tuesday evening to let voters know where they stand on issues including gun control, crime, and the economy. Exclusive PIX11 polling, conducted in partnership with The Hill and Emerson College, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy