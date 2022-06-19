ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tribune

Paso Robles celebrates Juneteenth at Downtown City Park. Here are some highlights

By Chloe Jones, Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rg693_0gFGvWWL00

Hundreds of residents arrived at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.

This is the city’s second annual Juneteenth celebration, but the first celebration at Downtown City Park.

It won’t be the last Juneteenth in Paso Robles.

Mayor Steve Martin proclaimed the third Saturday in June “Juneteenth Day” from this day forward.

The event featured storytelling, musical entertainment and artifacts representing the history of Black leadership in Paso Robles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAanI_0gFGvWWL00
Timelines displayed at the Juneteenth Jubilee in Paso Robles on June 18, 2022, share the often untold stories of local Black history. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart, the first Black woman to hold the position, also spoke at the event.

Local Black leaders were recognized for their vision and contributions to the Paso Robles community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tth2D_0gFGvWWL00
San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart speaks at the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022.

Juneteenth draws from county and beyond

Residents came to Paso Robles from neighboring cities and all over to take part in the jubilee.

“I’m proud of my town,” Chire Mitchell said. “The signs, the advertisement, the support — I love it.”

Mitchell said she came from Las Vegas to attend the Juneteenth celebration in her hometown and to support her childhood friend, Juanetta Perkins.

An event such as Juneteenth would not have been possible when Perkins and Mitchell were growing up in Paso Robles in the 1980s, Mitchell said.

“Absolutely not,” Mitchell said, noting that they didn’t have the words or knowledge to express the importance of a celebration like Juneteenth to Paso Robles as youths.

“We got the backbone to stand up and say we want to do a Juneteenth,” Mitchell said after COVID-19 and other recent events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UscUl_0gFGvWWL00
The history of Juneteenth was explained by a community youth group during the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022. Chloe Jones

The Juneteenth Jubilee in Paso Robles celebrates an important event in Black history, but the celebration is open to all.

“We don’t push anybody away, Black, brown, white, green — as long as you’re cool people, you’re invited,” Los Osos resident and Realtor Ashley Brown said.

Brown came to the jubilee with her daughter, Jade, to celebrate the occasion with others in the local Black community.

“There’s so few of us in this county that we have to come together when it’s time to come together,” Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5ceg_0gFGvWWL00
Ashley Brown sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also called the Black national anthem, during the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022. Chloe Jones

Brown sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also called the Black national anthem, at the jubilee.

Brown said she recently started a playgroup for children of color in SLO County called Ruby’s, named after civil rights hero Ruby Bridges , one of the first Black children to integrate an all-white school.

“She had to be brave and she had to hold her head up high, and that’s what my kids have to do daily,” Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28liBB_0gFGvWWL00
Ashley Brown, right, and her daughter, Jade, smile at their booth for Ruby’s, an organization run by Brown that brings together Black and brown youth in SLO County, during the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

Currently there are about 22 children in the playgroup ranging in age from 14 months to 13 years. She said she’s seen the growth in the children who participate.

“They go from being in schools in a predominately all-white area seeing nobody that looks like them to when we get together monthly, everybody looking like them,” Brown said. “That’s such a blessing to be in an environment where everybody looks like you or feels like you do.”

Keith Scott, the first Black full-time San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy, performed an original song called “Unshakeable.”

“If it happens because your skin is beautiful brown, you are called awful names, if they dare to try to stand in our way, to impede us from our dreams, we’re gonna let them know today that we are mighty and we believe. ... You are unshakable,“ Scott sang.

“I am unshakable,” the crowd sang back.

Scott said in his life he was often the “first” Black person or person of color to hold positions, and he is excited and hopeful for Black people to no longer have to be the first person of their race to hold positions of power.

North county organizer brings event to Paso Robles

Juneteenth recognizes the significance of June 19, 1865, the day Black Americans were freed from the bondage of slavery — two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation mandating freedom for Black Americans.

But the struggle for true freedom and equality in this country is far from over, Perkins said.

That’s why Paso Robles’ Juneteenth Jubilee celebrates Black Americans being “free-ish” in 2022, Perkins said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoG3v_0gFGvWWL00
Juanetta Perkins, organizing the first ever Juneteenth celebration in Paso Robles, is seen at City Park June 17, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“That’s the free-ish, that’s the way we talk to each other. ‘Yeah, OK, we’re free-ish, if you say we are,” Perkins said. “But we’re not. We’re still restrained and put in boxes and redlined.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vp9Ql_0gFGvWWL00
Ne’jai Bryant dances with the colorguard at the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022. Chloe Jones

Despite the struggle and sorrow Black Americans have faced, there is joy in their resilience, which is why Juneteenth is seen as a day for jubilation.

“That’s the great thing about our culture is we take those kind of sorrows and we turn it into something that makes us stronger,” Perkins said.

Perkins said she was happy with the hundreds of people who turned out for the event.

“The community came out and they showed us that we matter and that means a lot, says a lot,” Perkins said.

She said her hope is that events like the Juneteenth Jubilee in Paso Robles make community members more comfortable with talking about Black history as an important piece of overall U.S. history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Jpe_0gFGvWWL00
A child relaxes under a table at the Juneteenth Jubilee in downtown Paso Robles on June 18, 2022.

“Hopefully this carries on into the education system and they see how important it is to teach all history and the real history,” Perkins said.

Perkins said if there is one thing she hopes attendees take away from the celebration, it is: “Kindness always wins. Love and kindness always win.”

Comments / 2

creep82
3d ago

absolutely ridiculous what a waste of a day intended for fathers .don't African Americans already have an entire. month to celebrate there heritage ?

Reply
2
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

City shares tips for upcoming 4th of July celebration

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens on Monday, July 4 and the community is looking forward to a great day in the park for the whole family. Family-friendly activities including music and games are planned for the anticipated 10,000+ attendees. Fireworks are scheduled for dark – approximately 9:15 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pismo Beach 2022

Pismo Beach is a classic beach town located on California’s beautiful Central Coast. It’s known for its wineries, its wildlife, its quaint charm, its sunshine, its dune buggy fun and of course the seriously stunning beaches. Looking for a unique getaway? Pismo Beach is located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, it is the ideal stopping point if you take a trip down the very picturesque Highway One. With stretches of exquisite white-sand beach, boutique properties, and spectacular coastal scenery, Pismo beach offers enough to convince you to stay longer than a quick stop off. To make the most of your stay, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Pismo Beach, California…
PISMO BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 12-20

On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On June 12, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested...
Evie M.

This popular San Luis Obispo noodle house is (apparently) really haunted

Not food from Lee Hang Low restaurant. I couldn't find a picture I could use so this is a stock photo.Frank from 5 AM Ramen on Unsplash. When a Californian (or at least me) hears the name “San Luis Obispo”, immediately thoughts of rolling hills, swanky homes, and one of the most famous Farmers Markets in the country comes to mind. I’m not sure what comes to your mind when you think of it, whether it be home or simply a beautiful California locale, but I’d bet for the majority of you “ghosts” weren’t on the table.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Pismo Beach imposes moratorium on short-term rentals

The Pismo Beach City Council is cracking down on complacency from some short-term rental (STR) permit holders. The city is currently home to 28 STRs but continues to rack up complaints from residents alleging neighborhood nuisances and noncompliance. At its June 21 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an interim urgency ordinance to impose a moratorium on issuing STR permits and deliberate more robust enforcement policies at a later date.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sculpterra’s ‘Figurine’ vintage receives multiple awards

Figurine is unique blend of Italian, French varietals. – Sculpterra Winery’s 2019 Figurine vintage has been awarded multiple times this year. The Rodeo Uncorked Houston Wine Competition was the first, awarding it Reserve Class Champion and a gold medal. The Orange County Commercial Wine Competition was next, giving the wine a Double Gold Medal and scoring it 93 points. The Sunset International Wine Competition then named it Best of Class as well as awarded it another Double Gold and 97 Points.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.10.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero High School Pool: Where Are We Now?

ATASCADERO — Plans for the Atascadero High School (AHS) pool were discussed at the Facilities Study Session held by the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) after its board meeting on Tuesday, June 14. The pool, which has been an item of speculation from the community, was talked about in detail during the study session.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
191
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy