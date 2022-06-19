ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Unionville-Sebewaing softball defeats Ottawa Lake Whiteford in Division 4 championship

By Kaytie Boomer
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI - The high school softball season has officially ended. The Division 4 game was the fourth and last state championship game of...

The Saginaw News

Tri-Valley Conference West 2022 softball all-conference team

Millington dominated the Tri-Valley Conference West softball season, just as it dominated the Division 3 playoffs. The Cardinals, which won the Division 3 state title Saturday, went through the TVC West with an undefeated record. Tri-Valley Conference West. First Team. Ashley Ziel, Millington. Trinity Fessler, Millington. Leah Coleman, Millington. Dylan...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

See Saginaw-area players on 2022 MHSBCA all-state team

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association named their all-state teams, from the Dream Team to teams for all four divisions. Two Saginaw-area players earned spots on the MHSBCA Dream Team, with Midland High infielder Brayden Laverty and Bullock Creek catcher Carter Campau earning spots on the top team. Laverty...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan Sugar Queen 2022 crowned

SEBEWAING, MI – Brianna Kubik of Reese has been crowned as 2022 Michigan Sugar Queen as part of this year’s ceremony at the Michigan Sugar Festival on Friday, June 17, at Sebewaing Village Park. Kubik, 19, is a graduate of Akron-Fairgrove High School and attends Delta College where...
SEBEWAING, MI
The Saginaw News

PALM bike tour brings over 500 cyclists to Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Handy Middle School property is packed full of tents and bicyclists this Wednesday evening. Despite the hot temperatures across Michigan this past week, approximately 507 bicyclists joined the 39th Pedal Across Lower Michigan (PALM) bike tour on Saturday, June 18. Brenda Kozlowski, 68, from Ohio...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

SVSU interviews 6 to replace retiring President Don Bachand

University Center, MI—Saginaw Valley State University has released that while to search for a successor for retiring University President Don Bachand is still underway, the number of those in line for the role has been slimmed down to 6. According to University Communications, SVSU spokesman J.J. Boehm, and SVSU...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Gladwin Pride march, picnic planned for Saturday, June 25

GLADWIN, MI — Gladwin County’s second-ever Pride event is happening this weekend. Gladwin Pride: Picnic in the Park is one of numerous LGBTQ+ Pride Month events happening across the region and state throughout June. The family-friendly and pet-friendly event is scheduled to take place from noon to 4:30...
GLADWIN, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
