1 thing Falcons must do next season

Two years ago the Atlanta Falcons used the 4th overall pick in the draft to select Kyle Pitts, who everyone believes is destined for the Hall of Fame one day. Building an offense around a tight end is not the typical formula to success in the NFL, but that is what the Falcons have opted to do. Since that's the case the Falcons have some improving to do and it starts with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the Saturday's edition of the A to Z Show, host Mark Zinno, who was making his return to 92.9 The Game, brought the fact that Kyle Pitts needs more targets, with 140 being the minimum.

Zinno went on to say, " I don't care if they (the Falcons) go 0-17...I don't care if they have the worst offense in the NFL...If you are building around Kyle Pitts it is inexcusable for him to not get in the neighborhood of 140 targets."

He went on to list some of the other players who had more targets last year than Pitts naming Robbie Anderson, Cole Beasley, Jakobi Myers, and Darnell Mooney.

With all due respect to those players, none of them are better players than Kyle Pitts already is going into his sophomore year. Pitts is too much of a generational talent to not make him the cornerstone of your offense.

Of players who had a minimum of 50 catches last year, only six players in the NFL had more YPC than the former Florida Gator. The talent is undeniable, and its time this coaching staff started utilizing it to its maximum potential.

Cause if they don't, Pitts will be another name on the long list of wasted picks the Falcons have made over the years.