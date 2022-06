• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present “Jews and America’s Founding Fathers” by Rabbi Dr. Robert Fierstien on June 26 at 2 p.m. This is a Zoom program only and admission is free. The talk will highlight the special relationship that such luminaries as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton had with Jewish people, sometimes positive, sometimes negative, but always fascinating. To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO