Dodgers: MLB Rule Change Could Have Massive Affect on LA

A key roster rule will be changing on Monday and it could have serious ramifications for the Dodgers.

The Commissioner's Office doesn't get a whole lot right, but one thing MLB has done a fine job of is helping teams stay as healthy as possible coming out of the lengthy lockout. MLB knew they would have to make roster changes to reduce the risk of injury, and they did it from the onset of the season. Including, taking away the pitcher limit on big league rosters. Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers took full advantage.

However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the league sent a memo to all teams that as of this coming Monday, rosters will be limited to 13 pitchers.

Rosters were previously limited to 14 pitchers, but the mandate is coming, whether teams like it or not.

Currently, the Dodgers have 14 pitchers on their active roster. Meaning, they'll likely lose a bullpen arm on Monday. The rule change will be a big challenge for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in regards to trying to keep arms fresh.

LA is already down one of their top shelf starters in Walker Buehler and have had to lean on the bullpen more often lately. Luckily, journeyman lefty starter Tyler Anderson has been pitching like an ace so far and righty Mitch White has been serviceable as a de facto sixth starter.

This is the Dodgers though and they know how to solve the most complex roster problems. Ensuring they have a healthy stable of arms is something they typically haven't struggled with, even when injuries hit and rules change.