Latimer County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Atoka and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 and heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Most of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

