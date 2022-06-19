Requirements change on Bison imports from Canada

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC reports for the first time since 2014, that there has been an increase in birth rates across the United States. This development has also been recorded in North Dakota, but only by a 0.5% increase in birth rates. Fertility rates have also increased slightly,...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In what conservationists call a “home run for America’s wildlife,” the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is positioned to provide $1.39 billion for states, territories and tribes to support proactive habitat restoration of at-risk species across the U.S. — including right here in North Dakota. Now the bipartisan bill awaits a vote in the Senate.
PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A large land sale completed in northeast North Dakota that was confirmed by North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is creating controversy. It’s not the big price tag that is being questioned but who was involved in the transaction. A trust that has ties...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Researchers plan to spend the next year looking at whether it might be possible to recover some of the rare elements used to make magnets for electric motors and cell phones, batteries and other high-tech products from North Dakota’s coal seams. It’s already...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are not the only business that suffered through the drought in North Dakota. Fireworks stands also got burned by the dry weather. With burn bans in place last year, the fireworks industry saw a decrease in sales. Many people did not buy because they were unable to set off fireworks. This year, late winter storms and heavy rainfall the past few months have Memory Fireworks looking to get back to normal sales this Fourth of July.
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer says his hand was seriously injured over the weekend while he was doing yard work. In a statement from his office, Cramer says he had immediate surgery on his right hand, but is now alert and in good spirits. Cramer is in North Dakota, close to medical care, as he reports there is a high risk of infection and the possibility for amputation.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota has given out over $200,000 in grants to 11 summer camps across the state. The goal is to ensure kids continue to learn, explore, and socialize over the summer. At North Dakota Gateway To Science program in Bismarck, students spend the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos. First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in 18 years, five planets will align in the southeastern sky, along the horizon, close to sunrise. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible during the early morning hours before sunrise, weather permitting of course, through the rest of June. The best time to view this alignment is 30 to 60 minutes before sunrise, or from about 4:45 a.m. until 5:15 a.m. CDT.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since juvenile courts were established in North Dakota in 1911, lawmakers have worked to address crime rates among youth. At the start of the 2021 legislative session, HB 1035 was introduced in the House Judiciary Committee as the Commission on Juvenile Justice began updating the Uniform Juvenile Court Act.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. The conviction triggers immediate removal from office. A vote was pending on a second impeachment charge, as well as whether...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Recent Minot High graduate MaLiah Burke was named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the Gatorade Player of the Year program announced Thursday. MaLiah tallied 21 goals and 10 assists in her senior campaign. She added WDA and...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers and firepower on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
